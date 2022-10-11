D23 To Hold Exclusive Gold Member Event Celebrating 25 Years of “The Lion King” on Broadway

D23 Gold Members can take in a special night at the theater with a special anniversary performance of The Lion King on Broadway, marking 25 years of the critically acclaimed award winning theatrical production.

What’s Happening:

Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club are invited to start working on their roar in honor of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, for a weekend performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of the most successful musical in history in New York City on November 11th, 2022.

on Broadway, for a weekend performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of the most successful musical in history in New York City on November 11th, 2022. For this evening performance at the Minskoff Theatre, D23 is offering a limited number of premium tickets for seats in Front Orchestra and Front Mezzanine; a beverage and delicious snack; and a D23-exclusive commemorative pin. After the show, D23 Members will be able to stay behind for an exclusive talk with cast and creatives from 25 years of this Broadway sensation! This is an event you don’t want to miss!

For 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years. In the history of Broadway, only two productions have run longer.

continues as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years. In the history of Broadway, only two productions have run longer. The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year, and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Admission Details:

Premium Orchestra: $269.99 + $7 processing per person

Side Orchestra: $159.99 + $7 processing per person

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, October 12, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) at the official D23 Website.

The Event Includes: One (1) ticket for either the Premium Orchestra or Side Orchestra section of the Friday, November 11, Broadway performance of Disney’s THE LION KING at 8 p.m. One (1) Drink ticket for premium alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage One (1) snack Exclusive after-show talk with cast and creatives One (1) D23-Exclusive keepsake to commemorate the milestone anniversary



Important to Note: