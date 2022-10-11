D23 To Host Anniversary Celebration For “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at Museum of the Moving Image in New York

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, is hosting a special event at the Museum of the Moving Image to mark the 30th anniversary of the holiday classic, The Muppet Christmas Carol.
What’s Happening:
- Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club at Museum of the Moving Image in New York City to celebrate 30 years of the holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol. Kick off the holiday season on November 13th, 2022 with a special screening and access to the incredible The Jim Henson Exhibition to get up close with all the Muppet-ational magic that goes into these wonderful stories we cherish so dearly.
- Guests will be able to enjoy special after-hours admission to the Museum’s spectacular The Jim Henson Exhibition; a behind-the-scenes presentation to kick off the film; a special screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol; and a commemorative gift.
- The Muppet Christmas Carol, the Muppets’ rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, puts a unique twist on that fateful Christmas Eve when Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes—and his heart—to the true meaning of Christmas. Rated G.
- The Jim Henson Exhibition features a broad range of objects from throughout his remarkable career. It reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers, and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of The Muppet Show, the Muppet movies, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth. It also includes materials from Henson’s experimental film projects and his early work, presenting him as a restlessly creative performer, filmmaker, and technical innovator.
Admission for the Event:
- Gold Members: $39 + $7 processing per person
- General Members: $49 +$7 processing per person
- Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, October 12, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) at the official D23 Website.
The Event Includes:
- Exclusive after-hours access to The Jim Henson Exhibition at Museum of the Moving Image
- Behind-the-scenes presentation on The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol
- One (1) D23-Exclusive keepsake to commemorate this milestone anniversary
- Guest check-in and exhibit admission will open at 6:30 p.m. Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before check-in time. Upon arrival, guests will be able to explore the exhibit until 8 p.m., with theater seating available at 7:30 p.m. and the presentation beginning at 8 p.m. Upon departure, guests will receive their commemorative keepsake.
Important to Note:
- D23 Members will be required to provide their membership number and the names of the guests attending when reserving tickets.
- All ticket holders for this event agree to comply to the latest health and safety guidelines put forth by Museum of the Moving Image. Find the latest guidelines at https://movingimage.us/visit/safety-measures/
- D23 Members may purchase up to three (3) tickets.
- There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members will be required to enter their membership login details when purchasing tickets. D23 Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or digital membership card found in the D23 App.
- Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present for their guests to gain entry to the event.
- All Guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event, and will require an event ticket for admission.
- All D23 Events are subject to change without notice. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds, and tickets are not transferable.