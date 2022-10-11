D23 To Host Anniversary Celebration For “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at Museum of the Moving Image in New York

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, is hosting a special event at the Museum of the Moving Image to mark the 30th anniversary of the holiday classic, The Muppet Christmas Carol.

What’s Happening:

Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club at Museum of the Moving Image in New York City to celebrate 30 years of the holiday classic The Muppet Christmas Carol. Kick off the holiday season on November 13th, 2022 with a special screening and access to the incredible The Jim Henson Exhibition to get up close with all the Muppet-ational magic that goes into these wonderful stories we cherish so dearly.

Kick off the holiday season on November 13th, 2022 with a special screening and access to the incredible The Jim Henson Exhibition to get up close with all the Muppet-ational magic that goes into these wonderful stories we cherish so dearly. Guests will be able to enjoy special after-hours admission to the Museum’s spectacular The Jim Henson Exhibition; a behind-the-scenes presentation to kick off the film; a special screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol ; and a commemorative gift.

; and a commemorative gift. The Muppet Christmas Carol, the Muppets’ rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, puts a unique twist on that fateful Christmas Eve when Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes—and his heart—to the true meaning of Christmas. Rated G.

the Muppets’ rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, puts a unique twist on that fateful Christmas Eve when Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes—and his heart—to the true meaning of Christmas. Rated G. The Jim Henson Exhibition features a broad range of objects from throughout his remarkable career. It reveals how Henson and his team of builders, performers, and writers brought to life the enduringly popular worlds of The Muppet Show, the Muppet movies, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth. It also includes materials from Henson’s experimental film projects and his early work, presenting him as a restlessly creative performer, filmmaker, and technical innovator.

Admission for the Event:

Gold Members: $39 + $7 processing per person

General Members: $49 +$7 processing per person

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, October 12, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) at the official D23 Website.

The Event Includes:

Exclusive after-hours access to The Jim Henson Exhibition at Museum of the Moving Image

Behind-the-scenes presentation on The Muppet Christmas Carol

Screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol

One (1) D23-Exclusive keepsake to commemorate this milestone anniversary

Guest check-in and exhibit admission will open at 6:30 p.m. Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before check-in time. Upon arrival, guests will be able to explore the exhibit until 8 p.m., with theater seating available at 7:30 p.m. and the presentation beginning at 8 p.m. Upon departure, guests will receive their commemorative keepsake.

Important to Note: