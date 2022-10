Grammy-Nominated Artist Tauren Wells Added to Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe Lineup

Ten-time Grammy-nominated artist Tauren Wells is joining the lineup for the upcoming Rock the Universe event at Universal Orlando Resort in January 2023.

Platinum-selling recording artist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Tauren Wells, joins some of the biggest names in Christian music to perform during Universal Orlando Resort’s Rock the Universe 2023 – an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun at Universal Studios Florida – from January 27-29.

The “Known” singer will take the main stage on Friday, January 27. Wells released his third studio album, Joy in the Morning , earlier this year and has seen massive success with the hit singles “Joy in the Morning,” “Fake It,” “Empty” and “Come Home,” as well as national television appearances on Good Morning America and Fox & Friends . His unique sound blends contemporary Christian and Gospel with elements of pop, hip-hop and R&B. Wells’ dance-oriented performances and spiritual lyrics will once again bring Rock the Universe fans together for an unparalleled experience. He previously performed at the event in 2020.

Friday, January 27th Skillet Rend Collective Bethel Music Evan Craft Katy Nichole Tauren Wells Saturday, January 28th Zach Williams Matthew West Anne Wilson Dante Brown We Are Messengers Cain

Tickets to Florida’s biggest Christian music festival include admission to spiritual performances and exclusive access to popular Universal Studios Florida attractions during event hours. Starting at $135 per person, a Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket includes entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more.