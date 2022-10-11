Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan Cast in Kenneth Branagh’s Third Hercule Poirot Film “A Haunting in Venice”

20th Century Studios has shared casting news for A Haunting in Venice, the third film in Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series.

What’s Happening:

Agatha Christie’s Hallowe’en Party is the third Hercule Poirot mystery to come to the screen from Kenneth Branagh, following Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile .

is the third Hercule Poirot mystery to come to the screen from Kenneth Branagh, following and . With the new title A Haunting in Venice , the film finds newly retired detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) attending a séance at a haunted mansion where, during the party, one of the guests is murdered, forcing him back on the job.

, the film finds newly retired detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) attending a séance at a haunted mansion where, during the party, one of the guests is murdered, forcing him back on the job. Casting news revealed by Deadline includes the following actors joining the production: Kyle Allen ( Rosaline ) Camille Cottin ( House of Gucci ) Jamie Dornan ( Once Upon a Time ) Tina Fey ( Soul ) Jude Hill ( Belfast ) Ali Khan ( Halo ) Emma Laird ( Mayor of Kingstown ) Kelly Reilly ( Yellowstone ) Riccardo Scamarico ( John Wick: Chapter 2 ) Michelle Yeoh ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings )

includes the following actors joining the production: The film is currently in production at Pinewood Studios.

The script for A Haunting in Venice was written by Michael Green, who also adapted the previous two films in the series.

was written by Michael Green, who also adapted the previous two films in the series. Producers include Kenneth Branagh, Michael Green, Judy Hofflund, Louise Killin, James Prichard, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

What They’re saying:

Kenneth Branagh: “This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.” Steve Asbell, 20th Century Studios President: “We are enormously privileged to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and couldn’t be more excited by the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael, and the rest of the filmmaking team have taken with this latest film. We also remain grateful to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd., for their partnership and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, ‘probably the greatest detective in the world.”

