Disney Channel Renews “Bunk’d” For Landmark 7th Season

Disney Branded Television has ordered a historic seventh season of the hit series, Bunk’d, for Disney Channel, making it the longest running series in the history of the network.

The renewal allows the series to surpass the former record holder, Raven's Home, which has also been renewed for a sixth season at the network. Previously, Disney Channel series usually only make it to three or four seasons.

Bunk'd continues to rank as one of the top 10 live-action series among kids ages 6-11 with series regulars all set to return for the upcoming season.

Disney's Bunk'd stars Miranda May as Lou, Trevor Tordjman as Parker, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Israel Johnson as Noah, Shiloh Verrico as Winnie, Luke Busey as Jake, and Alfred Lewis as Bill.

stars Miranda May as Lou, Trevor Tordjman as Parker, Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Israel Johnson as Noah, Shiloh Verrico as Winnie, Luke Busey as Jake, and Alfred Lewis as Bill. Season 6 of Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes will continue its 20-episode season with a holiday-themed episode on Friday, December 2, and new weekly episodes returning in January 2023. Set in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah have been working double time to get the new Kikiwaka Ranch up and running, learning new ranch skills, acquainting themselves to the townsfolk and welcoming their new campers. It’s been a bumpy start, but campers Bill, Winnie and Jake have loved their time at summer camp. In addition to perfecting his cowboy skills, Bill is discovering his fellow campers may be just as fun to hang out with as herding cattle. Winnie is learning to reign in her thrill-seeking needs, and Jake is realizing how exciting real-life can be away from video games. Meanwhile, counselors and campers band together to hunt for a mysterious treasure that is said to be hidden somewhere on the ranch.

What They’re Saying:

Charlie Andrews, EVP Live-Action and Alternative Series, Disney Branded Television: “Bunk’d has been a defining series for Disney Channel, and its loyal fans keep coming back year after year for the laughs, entertainment and adventure they know and love,” said “We are looking forward to another season set in the Wild West full of more outrageous stories and hijinks with our stellar cast of characters. Erin Dunlap, our fantastic showrunner, has taken this series to new levels, and we are thrilled that she will continue at the helm of the network’s longest-running live-action series.”