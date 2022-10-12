Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art For Documentary “GOD FORBID”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY, an original documentary that tells the true story of a pool attendant and his entanglement that even affected a presidential election.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the trailer and the key art for their upcoming original documentary, GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY .

. In this revealing documentary, Giancarlo Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a charming older woman, Becki Falwell, and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr.

Directed by Billy Corben, GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY outlines Granda’s entanglement with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election.

outlines Granda’s entanglement with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election. GOD FORBID is executive produced by Corben and Alfred Spellman for Rakontur and Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject.

GOD FORBID: THE SEX SCANDAL THAT BROUGHT DOWN A DYNASTY premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, November 1st.