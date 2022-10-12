New Marvel Funko, Hasbro and Sentinel Figures Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Looking for some new Marvel collectibles to acquire? Well then you’ll want to head to Entertainment Earth to pursue their latest incoming pre-orders! This week includes new finds from Funko, Hasbro and Sentinel and spans Marvel comics and films.

Your Marvel collection will never be complete and that’s a good thing! Awesome toys, figures and display pieces are always popping up from various brands and Entertainment Earth has some of the latest and greatest products to bring home.

has some of the latest and greatest products to bring home. Whether you’re a long-time collector or just getting started on your Marvel fandom, you won’t want to miss out on the new items from Funko, Hasbro and Sentinel. The latest figures include: She-Hulk (Gala Gown) Black Panther ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Nightcrawler (Previews Exclusive) Moon Knight (Marvel Comics) Miles Morales ( Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ) Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham ( Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse )

These Marvel figures (and more) are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $11.99-$117.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Funko

She-Hulk Gala Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall

Expected to ship January 2023

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall

Expected to ship January 2023

X-Men Teleporting Nightcrawler Glow-in-the-Dark Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $29.99

Limited edition of 30,000 pieces

Measures approximately 6 3/4-inches tall

Expected to ship January 2023

Hasbro Marvel Legends

Moon Knight Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Action Figure – $27.99

6-inch action figure

Includes 9 accessories

Ages 4 and up.

Expected to ship June 2023

Sentinel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales SV-Action Figure – $109.99

Fully articulated figure

Comes with 2x heads for the Spider-Man suit, Miles Head revealing his real face, multiple hand parts

Measures about 5-inches tall.

Expected to ship March 2023

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Gwen SV-Action Figure – $117.99