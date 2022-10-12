National Geographic Readies for Third Year of Field Ready Program

National Geographic Content and National Geographic Society announce the third year of its Field Ready Program aimed to promote diversity and inclusion in global unscripted television production for historically underrepresented creators and storytellers interested in working behind the camera in natural history, science and exploration filmmaking.
- The announcement was made by National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe ahead of the global brand’s appearance at Wildscreen Festival 2022 held in Bristol, UK, Oct. 10-14.
- To date, the program has been widely successful with early-career storytellers from 15 countries focused on filmmaking having completed the program and 60% of its participants working on National Geographic productions around the globe.
- This year’s Field Ready Program commences Oct. 10. 2022, with the mentees attending the Wildscreen Festival through full sponsorship by National Geographic.
- The mentees will have an opportunity to network with their class cohorts, industry professionals and National Geographic executives.
What they’re saying:
- National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe: “We are thrilled to welcome the third-year cohort of our Field Ready Program. As leaders in global unscripted content production, we are committed to increasing diversity and inclusion behind the camera, particularly in natural history filmmaking, a genre that has notably lacked diverse voices. We are proud to partner with our colleagues at the National Geographic Society to provide diverse emerging talent with access to training, mentorship, and practical in-field experience across our global productions.”
- Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of Development & Production:“As an example of our commitment, we are pleased to bring members of the third-year cohort to Wildscreen Festival 2022. We feel confident that exposure to events of this caliber further enriches their experience and will broaden their horizons at the very start of their participation in the program.”
- Kaitlin Yarnall, the National Geographic Society’s chief storytelling officer: “Field Ready provides historically underrepresented early-career National Geographic Explorers with mentorship and hands-on experience needed for them to tangibly break into the film industry. When we create pathways for emerging voices, we take the critical steps toward diversifying filmmaking—a field that has historically lacked representation. Our storytelling and impact truly become so much stronger by hearing more perspectives and creating different narratives.”
- National Geographic Explorer and 2021 Field Ready participant Jessica Suarez: “Thank you for the entire Field Ready experience. It was really an incredible journey this past year and such a warm welcome to natural history filmmaking that will absolutely have a lasting impact on my career. The tree-climbing course I took in Bristol shaped my career and next steps, helping me realize how much I want to become a camera operator and director of photography.”