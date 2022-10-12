New Version of “Toy Story” Andy and Sid Action Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Toy Story fans looking for a way to bring their collection to the next level will want to check out the latest action figure offering from Beast Kingdom. No, it’s not Woody and Buzz who are featured but rather humans Andy and Sid…and their favorite toys too!

Well you’re not going to believe this, but the humans of Toy Story have been turned into action figures thanks to Beast Kingdom . Ok, so this isn’t the first time the characters have been given a toy makeover, but it is a new version with different accessories for each boy.

Kid neighbors Andy Davis and Sid Phillips join the company's assortment of collectibles as their very own 5-inch scale toys complete with articulation and accessories.

In Toy Story , the boys have a very different approach to the way they treat toys, with Andy creating interesting scenarios, while Sid liked to Frankenstein various toys together.

Fortunately, for collectors, Beast Kingdom is including an assortment of unique toys as accessories for each boy so you can have the most accurate Toy Story representation possible!

The deluxe figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and sell for under $80.00. They are expected to ship in October 2023.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Toy Story Andy Davis DAH-027DX Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes Deluxe Action Figure – $75.99

Features 16 points of articulation

3x interchangeable face sculpts

4x pairs of interchangeable hands

Fabric outfit.

Collection of little green soldiers and a soldier bucket for storage

Pixar inspired beach ball

Andy's iconic bed set

Toy Story Sid Phillips DAH-033DX Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes Deluxe Action Figure – $68.99