“American Idol” Runner-Up Willie Spence Passes Away at 23

It has been reported that Season 19 of American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has tragically passed away at the age of 23.
What’s Happening:
- Willie Spence, a singer known for a viral hit rendition of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and the runner-up of Season 19 of American Idol on ABC, has tragically passed away at the age of 23.
- According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, the singer was killed in a car accident on Tuesday. Reports say Spence was driving an SUV when he went off the road and crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder.
- Spence was first discovered singing in his local high school in Georgia, and the aforementioned video of him singing “Diamonds” appeared to be from a classroom in 2017. Spence later performed the song for his American Idol audition in 2021.
- During said audition, Spence told the judges of the hit series, “I just want my voice to reach the world and just share my gift. Hopefully winning a Grammy one day. That’s where I see myself in five years.”
- The official American Idol Instagram account shared a video of his audition, and captioned it “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”
- Our condolences go out to Willie Spence’s friends and family at this time.