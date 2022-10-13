“Barry” Alum Jason Kim Lands Multi-Year Deal With Onyx Collective

Barry alum Jason Kim has signed a deal that will bring his talents to 20th Television and Onyx Collective, where he will develop television projects exclusively for both.

A writer and producer known for his work at HBO's Barry, Jason Kim, has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television and Onyx collective.

Jason Kim, has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television and Onyx collective. Kim has spent most of his career at HBO, working on shows like Girls, Divorce, and the aforementioned Bill Hader-fronted Barry, which has two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series. Kim even earned an NAACP Image Award nom for his work on the series.

Outside of TV, Kim has a new musical, KPOP, making a Broadway debut next month, and a spin Crazy Rich Asians in the works as well.

making a Broadway debut next month, and a in the works as well. Kim is the latest in a number of talent deals coming from Onyx Collective, who has been collaborating with other studios within Disney General Entertainment. Recently, grown-ish star Yara Shahidi has extended her ABC

Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective: “Jason has a penchant for bringing a pop sensibility to premium globally entertaining stories. His impeccable taste and sharp voice work well across various genres. We’re excited he’s joining the ranks of our roster of prolific storytellers.”

Karey Burke, President, 20th Television: "Jason is equally adept at delivering sophisticated comedy and dramatic stories, and is one of the most dynamic and savviest young voices in our industry. We have wanted to be in business with him for an incredibly long time and can't wait to get started with him at the studio."