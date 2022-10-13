Marvel Comics to Celebrate Disney100 With Variant Covers Featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends

The variant program in honor of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel’s past, present, and future through the classic “What If” lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel’s most classic comic book covers.

These first-of-its-kind art pieces will see Disney’s iconic characters immersed in the magic of Marvel storytelling as they pay homage to legendary moments in the Marvel Comics mythos, including Captain America assembling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in

, as well as the groundbreaking debut issues of

and

.