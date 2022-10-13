The Star Wars universe at Build-A-Bear has a brand new member, the monstrous Wampa which hails from the planet Hoth! Fans of the franchise and especially The Empire Strikes Back will love this online exclusive that just made its debut today.

Star Wars and Build-A-Bear have teamed up once again to bring fans an exciting plush pal from the galaxy far, far away!

Making its grand Build-A-Bear entrance today is the Wampa, the giant white snow creature that wanted to eat Luke Skywalker for dinner.

Fortunately for Luke and unfortunately for the Wampa, he got away and even cut off the creature’s arm in the process! Keeping true to the story, this plush features a detachable arm giving kids and collectors alike the most accurate representation of the beloved film.

The Star Wars Wampa plush is a Build-A-Bear online exclusive

A link to the Wampa plush can be found below.

Star Wars Wampa Build-A-Bear

“Sink your fangs into a fun new adventure with your own Wampa Plush! With its plush claws and wooly white fur, this unique creature looks just like the ice cave-dwelling predators from the Star Wars galaxy. While Wampas are known for their razor-sharp fangs and menacing claws, this furry buddy is cuddly, smiley and makes an icy cool addition to any Star Wars collection. Fans will appreciate the detachable arm on this plush, a nod to the scene where Luke Skywalker severed the Wampa’s arm with a Lightsaber to escape the icy lair!”

Online Exclusive Wampa Plush – $36.00

