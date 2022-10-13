Disney Orders Series Based on “Pretty Freekin Scary” Books

Disney has picked up a series from former executive Kory Lunsford based on a series of books, Pretty Freekin Scary, set for a debut next summer on Disney Channel and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney has reportedly picked up the series, Pretty Freekin Scary, as a multi-camera sitcom to be based on the popular book series of the same name from CakeStart Entertainment.

follows the adventures of Frankie Ripp, a 14-year-old girl who has a seemingly perfect life – great parents, annoying little brother, lifelong BFF – until she dies. After some heated debate in the Underworld with the Grim Reaper herself, Frankie is allowed to return home, but only if she’s accompanied by her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary. Frankie will now have to adapt to her ‘once-dead’ status in the most challenging setting of all…Middle School. The series stars Eliana Su’a ( Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw ) as Frankie, Kyan Samuels ( Game Shakers ) as Pretty, Leah Mei Gold ( Side Hustle ) as Scary, Yonas Kibreab (Pixar’s Elio ) as Remy, and Emma Shannon ( The Righteous Gemstones ) as Nyx.

) as Frankie, Kyan Samuels ( ) as Pretty, Leah Mei Gold ( ) as Scary, Yonas Kibreab (Pixar’s ) as Remy, and Emma Shannon ( ) as Nyx. Production is reportedly already underway on the series, and the 20-episode first season is currently scheduled to debut in Summer 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

“Millions of kids and families around the world share the deep appreciation I have for the Disney brand and the kinds of imaginative, inspiring and relevant stories and interesting characters that reflect that brand and the world we live in. We are excited to kick off this creative endeavor with a show like Pretty Freekin Scary, which brings me back to my Disney Channel roots.” Jane Gould, EVP Content Research Insights and Scheduling, Disney General Entertainment: “Frankie is charming to watch as she figures out how to adapt to her new ‘life’ and friends under such unusual and unexpected circumstances. Playing with topics that are traditionally serious adds a unique twist to the storytelling creating a fun offbeat comedy that is a great fit for our linear and streaming platforms.”

