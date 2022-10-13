Hear “Un Poco Loco” From Pixar’s “Coco” In Different Latin Music Styles In New Video

It’s “Un Poco Loco” like you’ve never heard it before as Pixar Animation Studios shares a new video featuring talented musicians as they perform the musical classic from their film, Coco, in different Latin music styles.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new video of the song “Un Poco Loco” from their hit animated film, Coco, performed in different Latin American styles.

In the film, "Un Poco Loco" is sung by Miguel and Héctor who find themselves performing on the fly at a music contest in the Land of the Dead, to win an invitation to an annual party held by Ernesto De La Cruz, who Miguel believes he is related to. The two are unaware that Pepita helped the Rivera family track them down successfully. Because of this, Miguel is unable to collect his prize once he wins and instead flees the area to evade his family.

The song, originally performed by Anthony Gonzalez and Gael Garcia Bernal in the film, has a fan base and has been covered by numerous musicians and internet personalities. In the new video from the studio, we see it performed in different Latin American styles, including Mariachi, Salsa, Reggaeton, and Merengue.

Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco originally debuted in 2017 and follows Miguel, a 12-year old who struggles against his family’s generations-old ban on music, when he is magically transported into the Land of the Dead where he meets a charming trickster and learns more about his family along the way.

Pixar's Coco is now streaming on Disney+