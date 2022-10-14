“20/20” Uncovers Twists and Turns In Case of Missing Teenager Who Vanished on Spring Break in Decade Old Case

20/20 is set to uncover the twists and turns in the case of a teenage girl, who seemingly vanished into thin air on a spring break trip in a two-hour edition that features exclusive interviews with friends and family members.

What’s Happening:

When 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel stopped answering text messages mid-conversation during a spring break trip in April 2009, her friends and family instantly knew something was seriously wrong. Drexel — who was last seen on video camera footage leaving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — had seemingly vanished into thin air, leaving little evidence behind.

co-anchor Amy Robach investigates the twists and turns in the case, including new details about the alleged killer, convicted sex offender Raymond Moody, as well as the evidence that ultimately led authorities to charge him with murder more than a decade after police investigated him in connection to the case in 2011. The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with family members of the victim, including her parents, Dawn Drexel and John Kahyaoglu, and her sister Myrissa Drexel.

20/20 also has exclusive interviews with Jessica Fico, one of Brittanee’s close friends, and Ernest Merchant, Moody’s former romantic partner. Other key interviews include former Myrtle Beach Police Lieutenant Joseph “Chuck” Capp, who worked on the case.

20/20 airs on Friday, Oct. 14 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC

airs on Friday, Oct. 14 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News’ 20/20 is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The two-hour 20/20 events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.