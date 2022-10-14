Disney Adventure Moments: See How Chocolate is Made on This Virtual Trip to Costa Rica

If you are a chocolate lover, you will love this Disney adventure moment. Disney Parks Blog shared a tour of the rainforest where chocolate is sourced and transformed into the delicious treat you know and love.

What's Happening:

On this Adventures by Disney Costa Rica trip, you will be able to see the rainforest where chocolate is sourced and learn how it transforms from a bean to the delicious treat you love.

In the video, you can get a virtual taste of the Costa Rican experience.