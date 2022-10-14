Videos: Vintage “Oswald The Lucky Rabbit” Shorts

Before Walt Disney (the man) created Mickey Mouse, he found success with a character named Oswald. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Originally commissioned by Charles Mintz and Universal Studios. While Walt would eventually lose that character and most of his animation staff in a story that has been chronicled many times over again with the rights to the character and staff leaving Walt behind, eventually, the Walt Disney Company would own the character once again.

That happened in 2006, when then-CEO Bob Iger decided that having the 27 Oswald Shorts that Walt Disney had worked on was more important to the Walt Disney Company than having sports commentator Al Michaels on ABC and ESPN.

The films, which started in 1927, are one by one slowly beginning to enter the Public Domain. While the very notion has many “ifs” and “buts” with it (which you can find out more about in this piece from CartoonBrew.com) the short version is that now the Oswald shorts can be shared freely. We here at Laughing Place are also aware of their importance not just to the Walt Disney Company but to animation as an artform as well, so we are rounding them up and sharing them ourselves.

In fact, Disney fans might even have a number of them in their possession already, as a collection of Oswald shorts were released as part of the Walt Disney Treasures DVD series, hosted by Leonard Maltin, after the company reacquired the character. With this release came something that viewers would not have seen back in 1927, a soundtrack! At the time of their debut, these shorts would be accompanied by a live musician in the theater that would play the score for the film right there in the theater. It was the niche idea of a synchronized soundtrack with Mickey Mouse’s debut in Steamboat Willie that helped propel the mouse to stardom, overshadowing Oswald (who was still in production by Universal Studios) and becoming the animation icon he became.

Those new high-quality soundtracks are also featured in the shorts below that are now considered public domain, so be sure to check them out!

Trolly Troubles

Walt Disney's Oswald The Lucky Rabbit made his debut on September 5th, 1927 in this short film. The short follows Oswald as he tries to drive a trolley full of animal friends, but nothing goes right. From a cow stopped on the tracks to steep hills that turn into roller coaster thrills, Oswald just can't seem to get the hang of his first job.

Oh Teacher

Walt Disney followed up Oswald the Lucky Rabbit's debut in Trolly Troubles with the character's second short film, Oh Teacher. Released on September 19th, 1927, this silent cartoon introduces Oswald's first girlfriend, Fanny Cottontale, and also sees him going head-to-head for her affections against his rival, Pete the Cat. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Pete would go on to become a rival for Mickey Mouse after Walt lost the rights to Oswald. Oh Teacher Finds Oswald on his way to pick up Fanny for school. But during their bike ride, Pete steals Oswald's bike and his girl! But as always, luck is on Oswald's side in the end.

Stay Tuned for more of the Oswald The Lucky Rabbit shorts as they become available!