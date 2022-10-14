Yvonne Senat Jones Joining the Cast of Disney+ Original Series “The Crossover”

by |
Tags: , ,

According to Deadline, Yvonne Senat Jones has been cast in a recurring role in the Disney+ original series, The Crossover.

What's Happening:

  • Yvonne Senat Jones, who is known for Sneakerella and Gone in the Night, will be in the Disney+ original series The Crossover.
  • She will be playing Janice, Filthy and JB’s English teacher at Hughes Middle School.
  • Her character is a great teacher and a supportive friend to their mom, Crystal.
  • This is based on Kwame Alexander’s best-selling novel.
  • The Crossover introduces Josh and Jordan Bell, who are brothers and widely considered basketball phenoms.
  • Through his poetry, the adult version of Josh narrates the story of him and his brother coming of age on and off the court.

Cast:

  • Derek Luke as Chuck Bell
  • Sabrina Revelle as Crystal Bell
  • Skyla I’Lece as Alexis
  • Deja Monique Cruz as Maya
  • Trevor Raine Bush as ‘Vondie.
  • Daveed Diggs narrates the series

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now