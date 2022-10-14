According to Deadline, Yvonne Senat Jones has been cast in a recurring role in the Disney+ original series, The Crossover.
What's Happening:
- Yvonne Senat Jones, who is known for Sneakerella and Gone in the Night, will be in the Disney+ original series The Crossover.
- She will be playing Janice, Filthy and JB’s English teacher at Hughes Middle School.
- Her character is a great teacher and a supportive friend to their mom, Crystal.
- This is based on Kwame Alexander’s best-selling novel.
- The Crossover introduces Josh and Jordan Bell, who are brothers and widely considered basketball phenoms.
- Through his poetry, the adult version of Josh narrates the story of him and his brother coming of age on and off the court.
Cast:
- Derek Luke as Chuck Bell
- Sabrina Revelle as Crystal Bell
- Skyla I’Lece as Alexis
- Deja Monique Cruz as Maya
- Trevor Raine Bush as ‘Vondie.
- Daveed Diggs narrates the series
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now