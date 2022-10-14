According to Deadline, Yvonne Senat Jones has been cast in a recurring role in the Disney+ original series, The Crossover.

What's Happening:

Her character is a great teacher and a supportive friend to their mom, Crystal.

This is based on Kwame Alexander’s best-selling novel.

The Crossover introduces Josh and Jordan Bell, who are brothers and widely considered basketball phenoms.

Through his poetry, the adult version of Josh narrates the story of him and his brother coming of age on and off the court.

Cast:

Derek Luke as Chuck Bell

Sabrina Revelle as Crystal Bell

Skyla I’Lece as Alexis

Deja Monique Cruz as Maya

Trevor Raine Bush as ‘Vondie.

Daveed Diggs narrates the series