Halloween 2022: shopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event Offers Up to 40% Off Select Merchandise

Did someone say mystery savings?! Yes we did! shopDisney is embracing all of the magic of fall—and gearing up for Halloween—with what else, a shopping event. Now through Thursday (October 20th), guests can take part in the Mystery Savings Event that features surprise discounts of 20%, 30% or 40% off select merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Autumn is here and all we’re thinking about is Disney vacations and holiday fun! As fans get ready to close out the year with back to back to back celebrations (Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas), shopDisney is giving guests three good reasons to go shopping.

For a limited time, shopDisney is hosting a Mystery Savings event where guests can save 20%, 30% or 40% on select merchandise.

All shoppers have to do is add items to their cart—no code needed—and the mystery discount will be revealed at checkout.

Discounts will vary per product but everything featured on the Mystery Savings cases select merchandise is already discounted meaning guests can save even more money!

Below are links to some of our favorite Disney items from the sale. Happy shopping!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Costumes

The whole family can dress their Disney best this Hallloween with a fun variety of costumes spanning villains, heroes, and classic characters.

Cruella De Vil Costume for Kids – 101 Dalmatians

Prince Naveen Costume for Kids – The Princess and the Frog

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow in the Dark Half Suit and Light Up Tie for Adults

Elsa Prestige Costume for Adults by Disguise – Frozen 2

Mouseketeer Ghost Halloween Bodysuit for Baby

Home Decor

A little bit of spookiness never hurt anyone and this fall you can share the joy of those not-so-scary moments with everyone who visits your home. Styling your kitchen, living room, hallway or bathroom with Disney flair has never been so much fun.

Ursula Vase – The Little Mermaid

The Skeleton Dance and The Haunted House Plate Set – 4-Pc.

Groot Halloween Candy Bowl

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Hand Soap Dispenser

On the Go

Whether you’re going on a haunted hayride or making a visit to your favorite Disney Parks, pack some Disney fun for your journey. These unique backpack styles are the perfect way to incorporate Halloween vibes with your personal style.

Halloween Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Bride Mini Backpack – The Haunted Mansion

Just for Kids

We get it, not everyone wants to dress in costume and that’s quite alright. Young fans in need of a simple solution will love these Marvel and Star Wars seasonal tops that get the message across without the hassle of a bulky costume. It’s a win for parents and kids.

Thor and Loki Halloween Fashion T-Shirt for Kids

Astromech Droids Halloween T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars

Nightmare Before Christmas

Join the Halloween Town gang this fall with comfy plush, fashionable Ear Headbands, or charming jewelry all available at shopDisney. These seasonal must-haves will transport you into the classic story as you embrace everything Nightmare Before Christmas.

Sally Cuddleez Plush – Large 24'' – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sally Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Lock, Shock and Barrel Earring Set by BaubleBar – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Betsey Johnson

Disney jewelry with a Betsey Johnson flair? Yes please! Disney Villains get a fashionable upgrade thanks to the designer who’s brought her artistic style to our favorite characters. We’re especially drawn to the Magic Mirror locket and dangle earrings.

Evil Queen Magic Mirror Locket Necklace by Betsey Johnson

Disney Villains Charm Bracelet by Betsey Johnson

Disney Villains Earrings by Betsey Johnson

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!