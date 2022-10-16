Cold Front Coming to Central Florida This Week

Orlando's weather forecast will bring cooler temperatures to the area this week, according to Fox 35 News.
What’s Happening:
- This weekend has had amazing weather with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine.
- The pattern will begin to change quickly early this week ahead of a midweek cold front.
- Scattered storm chances are predicted for Monday and Tuesday, with the risk of storms being severe.
- This will draw much cooler air into the Central Florida area on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s and night time low’s being in the 50s.
- Once we get through the storms, there will be absolutely gorgeous weather, perfect for the theme parks Wednesday through the rest of the week.