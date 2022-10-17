Jesse Williams Returning to Guest Star and Direct an Episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”

According to Deadline, Jesse Williams is set to return to direct and guest star in the fifth episode of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.
What’s Happening:
- Jessie Williams will return to the medical drama to direct the season’s fifth episode and reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery.
- Titled “When I Get to the Border,” the fourth episode of the show that Williams has directed will air on November 3rd.
- Williams departed Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular in spring 2021 after 12 seasons. In the May 6th, 2021 Season 17 episode “Look Up Child” it was revealed Jackson was leaving Grey Sloan to move to Boston to take over the family foundation. He was followed there by his ex, April (Sarah Drew), who relocated with their daughter.
- He, along with Drew, then returned to guest star in the Season 18 finale last May, in which they confirmed that Jackson and April have rekindled their relationship by kissing in the elevator at Grey Sloan Memorial.
- Drew will not be in Episode 1905, in which Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) catches up with Jackson (Williams) on a trip to Boston, but Grey’s Anatomy executive producer/director Debbie Allen will reprise her recurring role as Jackson’s mother, Catherine.
- In other “When I Get to the Border” developments, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Addison (Kate Walsh) take a road trip to volunteer at a family planning center, but a patient’s ectopic pregnancy leads to complications. Elsewhere, the interns play detective about Lucas’ (Niko Terho) relationship with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).