“See How They Run” Coming to All Digital Platforms on November 1st

Searchlight Pictures has announced that the witty whodunnit murder mystery, See How They Run, will arrive on all major digital platforms on November 1st.

What’s Happening:

  • Join the dynamic ensemble cast, led by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, in a suspenseful and comedic journey, described by critics as “a tongue-in-cheek murder mystery” (Tom Gliatto, People).
  • Fans can enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus featurette when the film arrives on all major digital platforms November 1st:
    • See How They Run Behind The Curtain – Hear from the talented filmmakers and cast as they pull back the curtain on the filmmaking process which had its unique challenges and rewards. Take a look at the special access to famous locations as well as the care and detail used to recreate them.

About See How They Run:

  • Welcome to the greatest murder ever staged! It is the West End of London in the 1950s, and plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play have come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his eager rookie sidekick, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theatre underground. The more they investigate the mysterious homicide, the more they realize that they do so at their own peril.

Cast

  • Sam Rockwell as Inspector Stoppard
  • Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker
  • Adrien Brody as Leo Köpernick
  • Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer
  • Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf
  • Harris Dickinson as Richard Attenborough
  • Charlie Cooper as Dennis
  • Shirley Henderson as Agatha Christie
  • Lucian Msamati as Max Mallowan
  • Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville
  • Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim
  • Paul Chahidi as Fellowes
  • Sian Clifford as Edana Romney
  • Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio
  • Tim Key as Harrold Scott
  • Ania Marson as Mignon Saunders
  • David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris