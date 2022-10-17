Disney Animation Gets Fans Acquainted With Splat Ahead of “Strange World” Debut

Ahead of the film’s debut later next month, the team behind Strange World at Walt Disney Animation Studios wants to get you acquainted with one of the characters that is sure to be a favorite, Splat.

Splat: [Splat sounds]

Meridian: I don't know what you said, but I'm pretty sure it was inappropriate. 😬 pic.twitter.com/XCmuL0rpe3 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 17, 2022

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios is teasing their upcoming feature, Strange World, with a new video clip showcasing a new sidekick character from the film, Splat.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is teasing their upcoming feature, Strange World, with a new video clip showcasing a new sidekick character from the film, Splat. Splat is a blue blobby creature from the strange world that befriends one of the Clades, Ethan. It guides Ethan and the rest of the Clades through the mysterious land. Splat has an overabundance of personality but a lack of facial features, and might immediately recall memories of another Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Treasure Planet, and the character of Morph. Though, reportedly, unlike Morph, Splat does not have the ability to shapeshift, which would put him more in the line of a character like the magic carpet in Aladdin.

Splat also appears to have a language all his own, and pantomimes his conversation with the Clades, while also speaking his own brand of gibberish that some in the crew seemingly understand.

We can find out more about Splat when Strange World arrives on November 23rd, 2022.

About Strange World:

Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade.

According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.

Helmed by Hall, who previously directed the Oscar winning Big Hero 6, and the recent Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as fan-favorite Winnie the Pooh. Joining him as co-director/writer, is Qui Nguyen, with whom he teamed up when he served as co-writer on Raya and the Last Dragon.

The film is set to be produced by Roy Conli, who also produced Big Hero 6 and Tangled.