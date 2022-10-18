How Guests Were Able to Leave A Legacy on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Fans, guests, and cast members were able to leave their mark on Disneyland Paris's newest icon, the Quinjet. Disneyland Paris created a digital platform that included interactive games where families can leave a message that will be stored in the Quinjet, commemorated during a private event. This is a way fans could leave their legacy at Disneyland Paris, as the Disney Parks Blog shares.

What’s Happening:

Two months after the epic opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, fans, guests and cast members alike were invited to leave their mark on the newest park icon: the Quinjet.

Disneyland Paris created a digital platform, including an interactive game, that gave fans the opportunity to leave a message that will be stored in the Quinjet, commemorated during a private event.

As such, all those who took part were able to leave their "legacy" at Disneyland Paris

Those who took up the challenge were able to take an interactive test to determine if their knowledge of Avengers Campus and its Super Heroes were up to snuff.

While the test presented a challenge to those who took it, many unique details and references about the land were shared, imparting new wisdom onto the aspiring new recruits.

Once the end of the quiz was reached, recruits were given the ability to register and leave a written message.

Each message was approved and then saved before being encrypted for storage in the Quinjet, in the heart of Avengers Campus.

By registering and leaving a message on the Avengers Campus – Leave a Legacy platform, fans were automatically entered into a draw to potentially attend a private extravaganza at Disneyland Paris with a guest of their choice — quelle chance.

Check out the video that Disneyland Paris shared on their YouTube page below.