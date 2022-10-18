How Guests Were Able to Leave A Legacy on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Fans, guests, and cast members were able to leave their mark on Disneyland Paris's newest icon, the Quinjet. Disneyland Paris created a digital platform that included interactive games where families can leave a message that will be stored in the Quinjet, commemorated during a private event. This is a way fans could leave their legacy at Disneyland Paris, as the Disney Parks Blog shares.
What’s Happening:
- Two months after the epic opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, fans, guests and cast members alike were invited to leave their mark on the newest park icon: the Quinjet.
- Disneyland Paris created a digital platform, including an interactive game, that gave fans the opportunity to leave a message that will be stored in the Quinjet, commemorated during a private event.
- As such, all those who took part were able to leave their "legacy" at Disneyland Paris
- Those who took up the challenge were able to take an interactive test to determine if their knowledge of Avengers Campus and its Super Heroes were up to snuff.
- While the test presented a challenge to those who took it, many unique details and references about the land were shared, imparting new wisdom onto the aspiring new recruits.
- Once the end of the quiz was reached, recruits were given the ability to register and leave a written message.
- Each message was approved and then saved before being encrypted for storage in the Quinjet, in the heart of Avengers Campus.
- By registering and leaving a message on the Avengers Campus – Leave a Legacy platform, fans were automatically entered into a draw to potentially attend a private extravaganza at Disneyland Paris with a guest of their choice — quelle chance.
- Check out the video that Disneyland Paris shared on their YouTube page below.
