Marvel fans who love comic heroes and especially James “Rhodey” Rhodes have a new action figure to add to their collection. The Marvel Legends War Machine collectible from Hasbro showcases the iconic character in his black and blue suit and even features repulsor ray blasts!

It’s time to suit up and add some serious power to your action figure display with the new Marvel Legends War Machine collectible.

Tony Stark’s best friend Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes is getting the Hasbro treatment as the company delivers an action figure inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Comics.

As with most figures in the Marvel Legends line, War Machine is a 6-inch scale collectible featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

The figure comes with 6 accessories including alternate hands to attach repulsor ray blast accessories and unibeam blast effect accessory so fans can enjoy ultimate play or save for dynamic display.

Marvel Legends War Machine is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and Hasbro Pulse sells for $24.99.

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL’S WAR MACHINE