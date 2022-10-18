The trailer is now available for the Disney+ original movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. The new animated movie based on the second book in Jeff Kinney’s Wildly series will premiere on December 2nd.

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules , an all-new animated movie based on the second book in Jeff Kinney’s wildly popular book series.

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick.

While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.

Directed by Luke Cormican ( Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules features the voices of Brady Noon ( The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers mixed-ish Silicon Valley ), Erica Cerra ( Power Rangers ), and Hunter Dillon ( Deadpool 2 ).

