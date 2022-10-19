Author Rick Riordan Returns to “Percy Jackson” Book Series for “The Chalice of the Gods,” Coming Next Year

Author Rick Riordan will return to the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" book series for The Chalice of the Gods in 2023.

According to Publishers Weekly Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods began as a way to sweeten the deal for Hollywood studios in order to get them to support the production of Riordan’s Percy Jackson television series.

Now, with the series coming soon, Disney asked Riordan if there was anything they could publish to support its arrival.

Publishers Weekly also shared the following description of Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods : “In Chalice of the Gods , Percy and his friends must assist Ganymede, Zeus’s cupbearer, in retrieving the missing Chalice, a magical artifact capable of granting immortality to those who drink from it.”

: The book is planned as a standalone but Riordan isn’t ruling out any future adventures.

Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods is set for a Fall 2023 release and is available for pre-order

Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods is set for a Fall 2023 release. Production on Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues as the show is anticipated for a 2024 release on Disney+.

