It’s Back! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

Well folks it’s the final push for Halloween and the start of the holiday shopping season. and naturally, shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide! Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home their favorite finds and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time to update your Disney collection so why not head over to shop shopDisney and treat yourself to something fun while you can enjoy Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

From exciting new arrivals and the Halloween mystery savings event to parks merchandise, pet finds and seasonal gifts, there’s so much to explore!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Mystery Savings Event

Hurry and take advantage of the final two days of shopDisney’s Mystery Savings Event. Select items are discounted between 20%-40% off making this a great time to stock up on Halloween essentials before the holiday.

Coco Throw

The Haunted Mansion Appetizer Plate Set

Mei Panda Costume for Kids – Turning Red

Black Panther Light-Up Costume for Kids

Ursula Fashion Tank Top for Women – The Little Mermaid

New to shopDisney

Treat yourself (or a friend) to some of the newest merchandise arrivals! Whether you’re looking for collectibles, clothing or toys you can find it all here.

King Arthur Carrousel Headband for Adults – Disneyland

Figment Bag – EPCOT 40th Anniversary

Dumbo Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Zootopia Slippers for Kids

Walt Disney World Fab 50 Series 3 Figure – Blind Pack

Just for Pets

Our furry friends can also represent Disney at home or on the go. Here are some of the adorable toys and accessories we want for our pets.

Zero Pet Toy – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Aristocats Pet Bowl by Ann Shen

Tiana Pet Costume – The Princess and the Frog

Mickey Mouse Holiday Dog Toy Set – 3-Pc.

Grogu Cat Toy – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Happy Holidays

As you prepare for the Hanukkah and Christmas holidays, you can incorporate some extra magic with these Disney touches.

Donald and Daisy Duck Holiday Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Plush – 14''

Chip 'n Dale Plush in Holiday Stocking

Mickey Mouse Icon Hanukkah T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Mug

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Sneakers for Adults by Vans – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland

Steamboat Willie Loungefly Wallet

Soul Pajama Set for Kids

Mickey Mouse Peppermint Bark Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2''

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag!