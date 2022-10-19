Michelle Rejwan Steps Down as SVP at Lucasfilm as She Transitions Back Into Producer With Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios

According to Deadline, Michelle Rejwan steps down as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm.
What's Happening:
- Michelle Rejwan is leaving her role as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm.
- She will be transitioning back into a full-time producer and has signed an overall deal with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios.
- She will continue to be based out of the Lucasfilm office and will develop for both Disney and Lucasfilm.
- Rejwan was most recently an executive producer on the Lucas film series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor for Disney+, as well as the upcoming series Willow.
- She will continue as an executive producer for Andor and Willow.
- Before joining Lucasfilm in 2019, she was a part of the company's Water Production family and served as the producer on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and co-producer on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
- She also spent seven years at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot in Los Angeles, serving as co-producer on Star Trek Into Darkness and associate producer on Super 8.