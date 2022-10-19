UCF and Universal Creative Launch “Creative Lab” to Bring Immersive Design Learning to the Next Generation of Creators

UCF and Universal Creative will launch Creative Lab to bring immersive design learning to the next generation of creators, offering a unique blend of classroom and on-site learning.

What’s Happening:

UCF’s Themed Experience program and Universal Creative, the team that designs, develops, and delivers attractions, shows, hotels, restaurants, and resorts across the globe for Universal Parks & Resorts, are announcing a unique and immersive learning experience available beginning in the Spring 2023 semester.

Called the UCF/Universal Creative Lab , the offering provides students with specially designed coursework and on-site sessions at Universal Orlando

, the offering provides students with specially designed coursework and on-site sessions at Class members will also have opportunities to interact with Universal show producers, engineers, creative directors, executives, and other industry professionals with the goal of providing students with an in-depth look at the design and development process.

Further, the UCF/Universal Creative lab will help prospective theme park attraction designers and storytellers learn the skills and build the relationships needed to explore career opportunities while giving employers like Universal Parks & Resorts the opportunity to help shape real-world training programs that develop prospective talent.

UCF’s Themed Experience program began in 2019 to meet the growing demand for creating experiences across the tourism, hospitality and events industry in Orlando and beyond.

Themed entertainment experiences extend beyond the theme parks – to hotels, restaurants, retail establishments and even venues like zoos and museums. UCF’s first cohort of themed experience graduates completed their studies this spring, and quickly found themselves in an in-demand, rapidly growing industry in Central Florida before they even crossed the commencement stage.

The first class will be offered to graduate students enrolled in UCF’s Themed Experience program.

A second class will take place in Summer 2023 and be open to graduate and upperclass students from any accredited college or university. Students will split time between trips to Universal Orlando and on-campus workshops focused on developing original themed designs.

UCF offers a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre, Themed Experience track and a Master of Science in Themed Experience.

This fall, 62 students are enrolled in the two programs.

What They're Saying:

“People love the energy and thrill of experiencing epic stories and exhilarating adventures and Universal is an incredible place to build a career,” says Mike Hightower, President, Universal Creative. “The Creative Lab with UCF gives students immersive, hands-on, real-world experience through instruction from our talented team. This kind of learning is great for UCF students, great for our theme parks and entertainment, and great for Universal Creative as we help grow and inspire the next generation of creators.”

“Universal Parks & Resorts has closely collaborated with UCF for many years, providing learning opportunities for students and faculty,” says John Sprouls, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer at Universal Parks & Resorts, “The Creative Lab is a natural next-step and we are proud to support the next generation of themed entertainment innovators.”

“Orlando is the international hub of the themed entertainment industry," says Peter Weishar, founding director of UCF’s Themed Experience program. “World-leading organizations, like Universal Creative, are right here at our doorstep. We know our students need first-hand knowledge of the cutting-edge innovation and industry best practices to become the next generation of themed entertainment. We are grateful Universal Creative shares that vision.” Weishar has more than 20 years of experience leading academic programs and has held a variety of roles within the industry.

“This partnership will provide incredible opportunities for students,” says Jeff Moore, Dean of the UCF College of Arts and Humanities. “Students from academic programs around the university have benefited from interning or working at Universal over the years. This new collaboration ensures that these opportunities are open to a diverse range of aspiring professionals in an in-demand industry.”