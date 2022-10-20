A new episode of 20/20 covers a five-year manhunt for a California man who murdered his wife and then fled to Mexico. This will air on October 21st on ABC as well as the next day on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Peter and Quee Choo “QC” Chadwick seemed to live a blissful life in Newport Beach, California, with their three sons, until 2012, when Peter shockingly murdered QC.
- After posting bail, Peter routinely showed up for court proceedings until he vanished in January 2015.
- Years later and thousands of miles away in Pátzcuaro, Mexico, a mysterious ex-pat fled the small town after he was involved in a car crash resulting in a local woman’s death.
- A new 20/20 reports on the U.S. Marshals Service’s five-year search for Peter Chadwick and how one phone call eventually led authorities to him.
- The two-hour episode features ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff’s exclusive interviews with the family of Claudia Soto, the friend of Peter’s who died in the car crash in Mexico; Adriana Segovia, Claudia’s sister and car crash survivor; Esperanza Segovia, Claudia’s mother; as well as other Patzuaro locals who knew Peter.
- With aid from the U.S. Marshals, ABC News obtained exclusive audio of Peter Chadwick in which he sheds light on his time on the run in Mexico, as well as never-before-heard audio of the first call between Peter and his oldest son after his capture.
- 20/20 also features interviews with Newport Beach police and U.S. Marshals involved in the search, including Newport Beach Police Department public information officer Jen Manzella, who started a podcast that reignited the case; neighbors and friends of the Chadwick family from California; and award-winning author John Scherber, who provides insight into the ex-pat experience.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, Oct. 21 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, next day on Hulu.