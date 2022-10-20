As the Disneyland Resort community workforce development initiative heads into its fifth year, Disney Parks Blog announced that $1.5 million in grants are going to local nonprofits and school districts.

What's Happening:

The Disneyland Resort community workforce development initiative is going into its fifth year, and they announced $1.5 million in grants is going to local nonprofits and school districts.

These grants will be going towards programs like Avanza through Anaheim Family YMCA that prepare high school students with networking skills, interview techniques, resume building and more.

They work with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire, which match high school students with a Disneyland Resort Mentor for a glimpse into the workforce.

The Disneyland Resort Workforce Development initiative has reached more than 10,000 lives over the past five years with $5.5 million of contributions to help nonprofits and school districts.

These grants support long-term collaborations with organizations such as Orange County United Way and Chrysalis.

Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience (AIME) is one of the programs at Disneyland Resort that has been supported since 2019 by the Anaheim Union High School District. They allow students from Anaheim High School to build relationships with mentors in the workplace to help find potential career paths.

Last week, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock presented AUHSD funds to help grow the program and give students more opportunities to explore possible careers.

What They're Saying:

"We are so proud to continue our support of Anaheim schools and nonprofits that are championing the workforce of tomorrow," said Potrock. "We are grateful to be part of the ripple effect of support in our community and shine a light on what these incredible organizations do."

"While AUHSD has committed to providing our students with the technical and soft skills to be ready for life after high school, having the students work hand-in-hand with industry leaders in our own backyard propels our students to be leaders in their schools and communities and empowers them to be agents of change in their own life to better those around them," said Ray Solorzano, AIME summer program coordinator.