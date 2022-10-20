ESPN Launching “NBA in Stephen A’s World” on October 26th

Stephen A. Smith is expanding his role at ESPN as the sports network launches NBA in Stephen A’s World on October 26th, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The First Take commentator and NBA Countdown analyst will tackle the increasingly in-demand job of hosting an alternative broadcast for some of ESPN’s NBA games, the latest effort by the sports-media giant to generate new audiences for the games it shows thanks to pricey rights deals with big sports leagues.

commentator and analyst will tackle the increasingly in-demand job of hosting an alternative broadcast for some of ESPN’s NBA games, the latest effort by the sports-media giant to generate new audiences for the games it shows thanks to pricey rights deals with big sports leagues. The first of four scheduled NBA in Stephen A’s World shows will debut on October 26th, offering NBA fans a look at how he watches sports. He will bring on high-profile guests from the world of sports, entertainment, and media.

shows will debut on October 26th, offering NBA fans a look at how he watches sports. He will bring on high-profile guests from the world of sports, entertainment, and media. The new show, slated to appear on ESPN2 and ESPN+, is the latest in a series of so-called “alterna-casts” ESPN has developed to stand alongside Monday Night Football , Major League Baseball games, college-football games, golf, and UFC matches.

, Major League Baseball games, college-football games, golf, and UFC matches. The October 26th debut episode will include live coverage from the red carpet of Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

premiere. Smith will host three other editions of the show in 2022: on November 2nd, December 2nd and Christmas Day.

The program will originate from ESPN television studios in New York or Los Angeles, with a set designed to look like Smith’s home “man cave” viewing room, with multiple TV sets and video feeds.

NBA in Stephen A’s World is produced by Smith’s own SAS Productions and Omaha, with ESPN, Smith and Peyton Manning all co-executive producing.

What They’re Saying:

Host Stephen A. Smith said: “Anytime I have an opportunity to engage in NBA talk makes me ecstatic. The fact that I’m able to co-produce it with Omaha Productions, along with ESPN, has me even more hyped. Whatever the games, whatever the time, whatever the date, I’ll be ready, especially since no one has seen me in this format before — literally like being in my living room, watching a game with friends and fans from all over. I just can’t wait. I wish this were starting today.”

“Anytime I have an opportunity to engage in NBA talk makes me ecstatic. The fact that I’m able to co-produce it with Omaha Productions, along with ESPN, has me even more hyped. Whatever the games, whatever the time, whatever the date, I’ll be ready, especially since no one has seen me in this format before — literally like being in my living room, watching a game with friends and fans from all over. I just can’t wait. I wish this were starting today.” Peyton Manning, founder of Omaha Productions said: “We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Stephen A. and ESPN to bring an alternative telecast to the NBA this season. There is no better person to launch this series with than Stephen. He has a deep love of the game, unmatched connections across the league, and a long list of friends he’s already lined up to bring on the show.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Stephen A. and ESPN to bring an alternative telecast to the NBA this season. There is no better person to launch this series with than Stephen. He has a deep love of the game, unmatched connections across the league, and a long list of friends he’s already lined up to bring on the show.” David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production said: “This exciting, special presentation pairs two of our most vibrant entities – the NBA and Stephen A. Smith. It’s evident to anyone who watches and listens to Stephen A. that he is fully immersed in the NBA and the culture of the league. We’re proud to once again partner with Omaha Productions and we can’t wait for NBA fans to experience Stephen A. Smith in a way they’ve never seen before.”