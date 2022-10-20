The Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando is lit up in pink to support breast cancer awareness as part of Hard Rock International's 23rd Annual Worldwide Pinktober Campaign.

What's Happening:

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando supports breast cancer awareness with Pinktober activations this month.

The hotel is supporting Hard Rock International’s 23rd annual Pinktober campaign supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Hard Rock is also debuting a Find Your Fight Song social media contest.

social media contest. Through the power of music, Hard Rock wants to uplift those battling breast cancer, celebrate survivors, and remember loved ones by creating the ultimate Pinktober anthem.

Fans are invited to participate by sharing their stories on Instagram and writing original lyrics to be considered for inclusion in the anthem written in collaboration with recording artist David Correy.

A grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 prize and donation of equal value in their name to American Cancer Society.

All company divisions including Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos worldwide are partaking in the Pinktober campaign.

Hard Rock has donated millions of dollars to breast cancer research over the last 22 years of the Pinktober campaign.

Last year, Hard Rock raised over $700,000, representing the largest amount the company has fundraised since the inception of the program in 2000.

Pinktober Activations at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando Include:

The front of the iconic Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando is lit up in pink.

Select guest rooms in the hotel are outfitted in pink sheets. Every night these rooms are occupied during October, the hotel will donate a portion of the room rate to the American Cancer Society.

​​

Pink co-branded Fender guitars have been added to the hotel’s Sound of Your Stay program. Guests can check out the guitars and scan a QR code to make a donation and discover more ways to support the fight against breast cancer.

Specialty pink drinks are available at Velvet Bar, The Kitchen restaurant and beachclub.