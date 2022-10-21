“Andor: Volume 1” Original Score Digital Album Now Available For Streaming

Music from the Disney+ Original Series Andor Features Music is now available today (October 21) on most platforms, composed by Oscar-Nominated and Emmy-Winning Nicholas Britell, with Volume 2 & Volume 3 (Original Score) Soundtracks set for release on November 4 and December 2.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records has released the digital soundtrack from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series Andor.
- The Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score) digital album features scores composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell. The release will be followed by Andor: Volume 2 (Original Score) digital album available on November 4 and Andor: Volume 3 (Original Score) set for release on December 2.
- Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. The original live action series is created by Tony Gilroy and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.
- Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer and pianist Nicholas Britell scores some of the most acclaimed film projects in recent history, including Don’t Look Up, The King, If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice, Moonlight, The Big Short and the upcoming She Said. For television, Britell has written the score for Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad and also scores the multi-award-winning HBO series Succession, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme. He is currently scoring the fourth season of Succession.
- You can listen to Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score) on streaming platforms available here. Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+.
What They’re Saying:
- Nicholas Britell: “I feel incredibly grateful to Tony Gilroy and Lucasfilm for giving me this opportunity and entrusting me with creating the score for Andor. Working with Tony on this epic series has been profoundly inspiring. Having grown up as a huge fan of the Star Wars galaxy, it's been a thrilling and actually quite emotional experience to become a part of this universe. I’ve tried to create a musical landscape that feels authentic and integral to the story. Tony and I explored every nuance – from crafting the on-camera music, to creating the ever-evolving score, to imagining each episode’s unique variations on the theme. I am truly excited to be releasing this Volume 1 of the original music to “Andor,” representing the soundtrack from Episodes 1 thru 4. More to come!”
- Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy: "How lucky am I? I had Nicholas Britell score my show. The best part? We needed seven hours of music and Nick lives in my neighborhood, so for the past two years, I've been biking to the studio and pretending to work when what I've really been doing is recharging my soul. Does it lessen the achievement if I say how much fun we had doing it? Or how humbled we were by the enormity? Or how much we learned? I hope not, cause we're gonna have to try it all over again next year."
ANDOR: VOLUME 1 (EPISODES 1-4) (ORIGINAL SCORE) Tracklist:
1. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 1
2. WE BEGIN (Time Grappler)
3. Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix)
4. Morlana Drop
5. Pre-Mor Shakedown
6. B2
7. Rix Road
8. Bix Caleen
9. Kenari Council
10. Bix Has a Secret
11. Kenari Male Wanted for Questioning
12. The Cassian Way
13. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 2
14. End of Day
15. Who Else Knows?
16. Luthen Rael
17. The Kenari War Cry
18. The Night Before
19. Pilgrim
20. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 3
21. Mirror
22. Corpos
23. In Their House / Who Are You?
24. The Reckoning
25. Past / Present Suite
26. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 4
27. I Came for You
28. ISB
29. Blue Kyber
30. Where's My Starpath Unit?
31. Luthen of Coruscant
32. Syril Suite
33. Mon Mothma
34. END OF DAY (Time Grappler)