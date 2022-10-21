“Andor: Volume 1” Original Score Digital Album Now Available For Streaming

Music from the Disney+ Original Series Andor Features Music is now available today (October 21) on most platforms, composed by Oscar-Nominated and Emmy-Winning Nicholas Britell, with Volume 2 & Volume 3 (Original Score) Soundtracks set for release on November 4 and December 2.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records has released the digital soundtrack from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series Andor.

The Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score) digital album features scores composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell. The release will be followed by Andor: Volume 2 (Original Score) digital album available on November 4 and Andor: Volume 3 (Original Score) set for release on December 2.

explores a new perspective from the Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer and pianist Nicholas Britell scores some of the most acclaimed film projects in recent history, including Don’t Look Up, The King, If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice, Moonlight, The Big Short and the upcoming She Said. For television, Britell has written the score for Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad and also scores the multi-award-winning HBO series Succession , winning an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme. He is currently scoring the fourth season of Succession.

What They’re Saying:

Nicholas Britell: “I feel incredibly grateful to Tony Gilroy and Lucasfilm for giving me this opportunity and entrusting me with creating the score for Andor. Working with Tony on this epic series has been profoundly inspiring. Having grown up as a huge fan of the Star Wars galaxy, it's been a thrilling and actually quite emotional experience to become a part of this universe. I’ve tried to create a musical landscape that feels authentic and integral to the story. Tony and I explored every nuance – from crafting the on-camera music, to creating the ever-evolving score, to imagining each episode’s unique variations on the theme. I am truly excited to be releasing this Volume 1 of the original music to “Andor,” representing the soundtrack from Episodes 1 thru 4. More to come!”

ANDOR: VOLUME 1 (EPISODES 1-4) (ORIGINAL SCORE) Tracklist:

1. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 1

2. WE BEGIN (Time Grappler)

3. Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix)

4. Morlana Drop

5. Pre-Mor Shakedown

6. B2

7. Rix Road

8. Bix Caleen

9. Kenari Council

10. Bix Has a Secret

11. Kenari Male Wanted for Questioning

12. The Cassian Way

13. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 2

14. End of Day

15. Who Else Knows?

16. Luthen Rael

17. The Kenari War Cry

18. The Night Before

19. Pilgrim

20. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 3

21. Mirror

22. Corpos

23. In Their House / Who Are You?

24. The Reckoning

25. Past / Present Suite

26. Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 4

27. I Came for You

28. ISB

29. Blue Kyber

30. Where's My Starpath Unit?

31. Luthen of Coruscant

32. Syril Suite

33. Mon Mothma

34. END OF DAY (Time Grappler)