What’s Happening:
- Pathé’s Aude Albano and Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, will be working with Disney+ on two returning seasons of the Three Musketeers franchise.
- Together, Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte’s Fargo Films are in advanced development for both shows, Milady Origins and Black Musketeer.
- This will be a spin-off from Pathé and Chapter 2’s two-part saga by de la Patellière and Delaporte based on Alexandre Dumas’s masterpiece.
- Both films were shot in France on a global budget of $80 million.
- They are planned to be released in theaters next year, with the first part in April and the second in December.
