According to Variety, Pathé’s Aude Albano and Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2 are teaming up with Disney+ for the returning series expansion of the Three Musketeers franchise.

What’s Happening:

Pathé’s Aude Albano and Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, will be working with Disney+ on two returning seasons of the Three Musketeers franchise.

franchise. Together, Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte’s Fargo Films are in advanced development for both shows, Milady Origins and Black Musketeer .

and . This will be a spin-off from Pathé and Chapter 2’s two-part saga by de la Patellière and Delaporte based on Alexandre Dumas’s masterpiece.

Both films were shot in France on a global budget of $80 million.

They are planned to be released in theaters next year, with the first part in April and the second in December.