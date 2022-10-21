Disneyland Resort Cast Carries on the Tradition of Cast Member Exclusive Annual Halloween Scare Maze

Disney Parks Blog shared more about the annual cast-exclusive Halloween event which was hosted after hours at Disney California Adventure Park. This event had scare zones, mazes, and took over Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

What's Happening:

The fictional town of Ravenswood served as an eerie setting for this year's Cast Halloween Scare Maze. This is an after-hours event hosted by cast members and has marked its 12th year.

This year's theme was Ravenswood’s Dawning of the Dusk. "A celebration of peace and harmony between the witches of the Twilight Aether. Those who entered the town found themselves in the middle of a battle between the witches and the eternal vanguard, who wished to recruit visitors in the effort to uproot their foes from the town."

Cast members from around the resort were invited to attend on October 12th, which included a carnival with food, games, and booths all hosted by the resort’s Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs).

With more than 100 cast members spending several months preparing for this event, it was an immersive experience for their fellow cast members.

You can see the video of this spooky event below.

What They're Saying:

“It’s great for so many cast members from different lines of business to come together because we are one large family. But with this event, we form an even stronger family coming together just to have fun during this time of year,” shared Richard Lau, who works in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

It was the first time attending the event for Joye Anderson, Attractions. “It’s really fun but way scarier than I thought!” she said. “We make magic for the guests all the time, but for [them] to make magic for us is really special.”

Creative Director Forrest Orta explained that every year brings new ideas and challenges for the maze. “Just like Imagineers want to one-up themselves with every new attraction or experience they build, we want to do the same thing,” he said. “We just want to keep opening new doors and try scary new things for our cast so I’m really excited for next year!”