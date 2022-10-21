ICON Park to Host a Variety of Halloween Events

The spookiest time of the year is almost here and ICON Park is ready to celebrate with a variety of Halloween happenings now through the holiday.

From October 22 to 31, bring your little princess, astronaut or cowboy out to ICON Park and they can ride The Wheel for free, plus the whole family can get 50 percent off the attraction as well (up to five tickets).

Kids must be 12 and under and dressed up in their costumes to be eligible for the deal.

On October 29 during ICON Park’s trick-or-treating event, kids 12 and under dressed up in their costumes can also get free ride on the Carousel on The Promenade.

Halloween light show on The Wheel

ICON Park is bringing back its popular Halloween light show. Gather on The Lawn and watch as The Wheel’s 64,000 LED lights dance to the spooky soundtrack during a 10-minute production. Show schedule: Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Monday, October 31 at 8 p.m.



Trick-or-treating fun

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, dress up in your costume and head over to ICON Park for trick-or-treating fun. Get all treats and no tricks at participating locations like The Wheelhouse, Museum of Illusions, Brother Jimmy’s Sloppy Joe’s, Tapa Toro, Tin Roof, In The Game and Ole Red.

Specialty drinks

While the kiddos are having a blast, mom and dad can sip on delicious spirits. The Wheelhouse Bar, The Lawn Bar and Sky Bar are offering a variety of specialty drinks from October 22 to 31, including: Shark Attack Smashin Pumpkins Columbian Candy Corn Black Magic Margaret’s The Apple of My Eye



About ICON Park

ICON Park is at the center of the new Orlando Entertainment District.

With free parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.