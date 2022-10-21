Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of October 24th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. This week will also feature “Live’s Countdown to Halloween Week,” a series of segments leading up to their famous Halloween show!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of October 24th-28th:

Monday, October 24 John David Washington ( The Piano Lesson ) “Countdown to Halloween Week:” No-carve pumpkins with Shannon Doherty

Tuesday, October 25 Randall Park “Countdown to Halloween Week:” Spook-tacular outdoor décor with Dayna Isom Johnson.

Wednesday, October 26 Alan Cumming Tony Hale ( The Mysterious Benedict Society ) “Countdown to Halloween Week:” At-home Halloween party ideas with The Crafty Lumberjacks

Thursday, October 27 Michael Imperioli ( The White Lotus ) “Countdown to Halloween Week:” Last-minute costume ideas for Halloween with Monica Mangin

Friday, October 28 Henry Cavill Jaime Pressly “Countdown to Halloween Week:” One last trick or treat sure to please



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.