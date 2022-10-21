New Character Poster Released for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Entertainment shared on Twitter a brand new character poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- A brand-new character poster featuring Shuri of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released.
- You can see this film in theaters on November 11th.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis:
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.
- As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.