New Character Poster Released for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Marvel Entertainment shared on Twitter a brand new character poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What's Happening:

  • A brand-new character poster featuring Shuri of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released.
  • You can see this film in theaters on November 11th.
  • Click here to purchase your tickets.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis:

  • Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.
  • As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.