“The Banshees of Inisherin” Original Score Available Now

Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of The Banshees of Inisherin (Original Score) with music composed by Academy Award-nominated Carter Burwell.

The 21-track album debuts today, October 21st, on all streaming platforms.

Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin is directed and written by Martin McDonagh and also released in theaters today.

A frequent collaborator of McDonagh's, Academy Award-nominated composer Carter Burwell previously worked on three of his films, starting with In Bruges.

He also worked on Seven Psychopaths, as well as his Oscar-nominated score for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, their last collaboration.

The Banshees of Inisherin Soundtrack Original Score Album Track Listing:

Walking Home Alone

Night Falls on Inisherin

Marking The Calendar

The Island Comes To Church

Doesn't Time Be Flying

Standing Prayer

Delivering Milk But No News

Colm Takes The Reins

Padraic Wakes – Driving Into The Rain

The First Finger

Padraic and Jenny

Padraic Keeps Quiet

Colm Throws The Balance

Jenny and The Fourth

Dark Padraic

Siobhan Leaves

The Slow Passing of Time

Padraic Leaves The Church

My Life Is On Inisherin

A Smoldering New Day

The Mystery of Inisherin

