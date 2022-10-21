“The Banshees of Inisherin” Original Score Available Now

Hollywood Records has announced the release of The Banshees of Inisherin (Original Score) with music composed by Academy Award-nominated Carter Burwell.
What's Happening:
- The 21-track album debuts today, October 21st, on all streaming platforms.
- Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin is directed and written by Martin McDonagh and also released in theaters today.
- A frequent collaborator of McDonagh’s, Academy Award-nominated composer Carter Burwell previously worked on three of his films, starting with In Bruges.
- He also worked on Seven Psychopaths, as well as his Oscar-nominated score for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, their last collaboration.
The Banshees of Inisherin Soundtrack Original Score Album Track Listing:
- Walking Home Alone
- Night Falls on Inisherin
- Marking The Calendar
- The Island Comes To Church
- Doesn't Time Be Flying
- Standing Prayer
- Delivering Milk But No News
- Colm Takes The Reins
- Padraic Wakes – Driving Into The Rain
- The First Finger
- Padraic and Jenny
- Padraic Keeps Quiet
- Colm Throws The Balance
- Jenny and The Fourth
- Dark Padraic
- Siobhan Leaves
- The Slow Passing of Time
- Padraic Leaves The Church
- My Life Is On Inisherin
- A Smoldering New Day
- The Mystery of Inisherin
What They're Saying:
- “We have similar sensibilities,” explains Burwell. “Martin’s writing is very particular – it involves a dark view of the world, a really vicious sense of humor, and a lot of humanity. That combination is something we have in common.”
- McDonagh has always involved Burwell at script stage before the film is shot. “I approach every film as its own world. Even though Martin and I have done several films together and they’re all Martin McDonagh films, they’re all different.”
- Initially McDonagh already had, for one section of the film, a piece in mind that’s performed by a Balinese gamelan ensemble – mostly metallic instruments. “I happen to be a big fan of gamelan music,” continues Burwell. “It’s also a bit strange for a movie taking place in Inisherin. But I kind of like the strangeness, and I found myself weaving gamelan instruments into the score as an experiment.”
- In addition to the gamelan Burwell used three main instruments: the celeste – a keyboard that plays bell sounds – the harp, and the flute. He says, “These are all very pretty, almost childlike instruments, which wouldn’t be out of place in a fairy tale. They fit Pádraic, who is a little bit of a man-child. As you follow the dark road that the story goes down, the music starts to feel more ironic. Even though these were all very light sounds, the tunes are not.” Burwell also worked with a small but strong orchestra at Abbey Road in London.