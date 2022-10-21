“The Rookie: Feds” Receives Episode Order Full First Season

The ABC Network spin-off series, The Rookie: Feds, has received an order bringing the series to a full first season of 22 episodes, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- The spin-off series to the ABC hit, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, has reportedly received a full season order at the network.
- The order comes with a backorder of 9 episodes, making the debut season a full 22-episode season. The series only debuted three weeks ago on September 27th, and has great numbers, especially with delayed multi-platform viewing.
- The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.
- The series debut of The Rookie: Feds jumped nearly 5x over its initial Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating with a delayed-viewing lift of +377% (1.48 rating vs. 0.31 rating). In addition, The Rookie: Feds picked up more than +4.0 million viewers over its Live+Same Day average (+4.1 million – 6.3 million vs. 2.2 million).
- The Rookie: Feds premiered as ABC’s highest-rated series debut since November 2020 with Adults 18-49 (1.48 rating) and most-watched since April 2020 with Total Viewers (6.3 million) — since Big Sky and Rebel, respectively.
- Other fall series, like Alaska Daily, have yet to receive any kind of pickups or episode orders. Alaska Daily specifically has also shown similar increases in numbers in delayed multi-platform viewing.
