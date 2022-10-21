“The Rookie: Feds” Receives Episode Order Full First Season

The ABC Network spin-off series, The Rookie: Feds, has received an order bringing the series to a full first season of 22 episodes, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The spin-off series to the ABC hit, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, has reportedly received a full season order at the network.

has reportedly received a full season order at the network. The order comes with a backorder of 9 episodes, making the debut season a full 22-episode season. The series only debuted three weeks ago on September 27th, and has great numbers, especially with delayed multi-platform viewing.

The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.

stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals. The series debut of The Rookie: Feds jumped nearly 5x over its initial Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating with a delayed-viewing lift of +377% (1.48 rating vs. 0.31 rating). In addition, The Rookie: Feds picked up more than +4.0 million viewers over its Live+Same Day average (+4.1 million – 6.3 million vs. 2.2 million).

jumped nearly 5x over its initial Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating with a delayed-viewing lift of +377% (1.48 rating vs. 0.31 rating). In addition, picked up more than +4.0 million viewers over its Live+Same Day average (+4.1 million – 6.3 million vs. 2.2 million). The Rookie: Feds premiered as ABC’s highest-rated series debut since November 2020 with Adults 18-49 (1.48 rating) and most-watched since April 2020 with Total Viewers (6.3 million) — since Big Sky and Rebel, respectively.

premiered as ABC’s highest-rated series debut since November 2020 with Adults 18-49 (1.48 rating) and most-watched since April 2020 with Total Viewers (6.3 million) — since and respectively. Other fall series, like Alaska Daily, have yet to receive any kind of pickups or episode orders. Alaska Daily specifically has also shown similar increases in numbers in delayed multi-platform viewing.