Marvel and NBA Team Up for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Promotional Campaign

Marvel and the NBA have teamed up for a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promotional campaign ahead of the film’s November release.
- The campaign, dubbed “NBA Forever”, tipped off with a mashup promotional video that ran across NBA and Marvel Studios' social and digital platforms.
- The video features a lineup of NBA stars, infusing their on-court performances with a sneak peek of the upcoming film.
- The promotional video drives excitement for the NBA’s doubleheader on ESPN on Wednesday, October 26 featuring the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET.
- Marvel Studios will debut an exclusive first look at a new clip of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the games, before it will live exclusively on the NBA App until Thursday, October 27 at noon ET.
- The collaboration will also come to life through team activations across the league, new content on the NBA App, merchandise, player and team screenings, and more.
- Team Activations: As part of the promotional efforts, 11 NBA teams will host Black Panther: Wakanda Forever theme games. Activations range from custom in-arena content, game promotions, unique merchandise offerings, fan giveaways, and more. A full schedule of teams participating is available at NBATickets.com/WakandaForever.
- NBA App: In addition to the clip of the film, the NBA App will feature an exclusive video where players around the league answer what “Wakanda Forever” means to them. The app will also feature red carpet coverage of the film, as NBA legends and WNBA players arrive at the Los Angeles premiere.
- Presence at the Film’s LA Premiere: NBA legends and WNBA stars will attend the premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 26, with coverage shared on the NBA’s social channels and on the NBA App.
- Co-branded Merchandise: Throughout the course of the 2022-23 season, the league and Marvel will introduce a range of exclusive merchandise tied to the film, available for fans to purchase that features their favorite NBA team logos alongside “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” marks.
- Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.