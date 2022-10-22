Marvel and NBA Team Up for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Promotional Campaign

Marvel and the NBA have teamed up for a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promotional campaign ahead of the film’s November release.

The campaign, dubbed “NBA Forever”, tipped off with a mashup promotional video that ran across NBA and Marvel Studios' social and digital platforms.

The video features a lineup of NBA stars, infusing their on-court performances with a sneak peek of the upcoming film.

Don’t miss an exclusive look at @MarvelStudios Black Panther: #WakandaForever on Wednesday, 10/26 during ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Nets vs. Bucks and Lakers vs. Nuggets! pic.twitter.com/yeB0c7TdH1 — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2022