“Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” Coming to Hulu on Friday, November 4th

Hulu announced today that it will be the exclusive US streaming destination for the biggest Hindi film of the year, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva.

The visual spectacle, the first in a planned trilogy, will be available on Friday, November 4th in both its theatrical Hindi and an English dubbed version for the very first time!

– the Trilogy, is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe, The Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Our story is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world.

The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons; the Lord of all the Other Astras – named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the Brahmāstra, is now waking up. And it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today.

is the story of Shiva – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named… Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet – the power of Fire. In this movie, we experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni

It was written & directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

