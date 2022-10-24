Disney Introduces $1 Million Grant to Exceptional Minds in Support of Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment

The Walt Disney Company’s continued dedication to furthering inclusion and diversity in the entertainment industry was demonstrated with a $1 million multi-year grant made to Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit creative arts academy for young adults on the autism spectrum.

The commitment was announced at the “Decade of Impact” event celebrating Exceptional Minds’ 10th anniversary, which took place on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, on October 22. Disney was the host sponsor of the event.

The grant is part of the Disney Future Storytellers initiative, which aims to increase access to careers in storytelling and innovation for those who have been historically underrepresented, through social investments and collaborations with nonprofit organizations.

The funding will enable Exceptional Minds to continue to build an innovative curriculum that teaches young, neurodivergent adults the technical and professional skills needed for post-production careers in animation, visual effects, 3D gaming, and related fields.

During the event, Marvel

Victoria Alonso, President of Physical, Post Production, Visual Effects, and Animation at Marvel Studios, accepted the award on behalf of the studios.

Disney and Exceptional Minds have a long and transformative history of collaboration, beginning with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

in 2015. As vendors for Disney, Exceptional Minds’ students gain practical skills working with Disney content, while graduates and supervisors continue to be placed in full-time roles, several who are now working at Marvel Studios.

The academy’s studio works on the end credits for Marvel Studios’ films and series, and consistently does visual effects work.

Past projects include Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and WandaVision. The academy’s graduates have worked on nearly 30 Marvel titles over the past seven years.

