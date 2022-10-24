Matt Rivers Joins ABC News as Mexico City Correspondent

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced today via a note to the news division that Matt Rivers has joined ABC News as a Mexico City correspondent.

According to the note, Rivers is “an exceptional reporter with deep connections to Mexico City, most recently based there as an international correspondent for CNN.”

Throughout his tenure at CNN, Rivers covered a variety of important stories, including the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico and Brazil, the immigration debate at the U.S.-Mexican border, and the war in Ukraine.

Previously, Matt reported from CNN’s Beijing bureau, covering key stories impacting Asia Pacific, including the trade war between the U.S. and China, the protests in Hong Kong, the legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan, and the relationship between the Trump administration and China.

Rivers has also been at the frontlines of many breaking news stories, including the Sulawesi earthquake and the tsunami in Indonesia.

Godwin also called Rivers “an impressive and highly skilled investigative journalist.”

He conducted an in-depth investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse; shed light on human smuggling in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, by documenting his first-hand experiences watching the dangerous process of smugglers illegally assisting migrants across the U.S. border; and investigated the large-scale abuse of Muslims in western China.

Prior to CNN, Matt reported for Philadelphia’s CBS 3, San Antonio’s KSAT and El Paso’s KTSM, and he is the recipient of a Royal Television Society (RTS) Award and multiple Emmy Award nominations.