Matt Rivers Joins ABC News as Mexico City Correspondent

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced today via a note to the news division that Matt Rivers has joined ABC News as a Mexico City correspondent.
- According to the note, Rivers is “an exceptional reporter with deep connections to Mexico City, most recently based there as an international correspondent for CNN.”
- Throughout his tenure at CNN, Rivers covered a variety of important stories, including the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico and Brazil, the immigration debate at the U.S.-Mexican border, and the war in Ukraine.
- Previously, Matt reported from CNN’s Beijing bureau, covering key stories impacting Asia Pacific, including the trade war between the U.S. and China, the protests in Hong Kong, the legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan, and the relationship between the Trump administration and China.
- Rivers has also been at the frontlines of many breaking news stories, including the Sulawesi earthquake and the tsunami in Indonesia.
- Godwin also called Rivers “an impressive and highly skilled investigative journalist.”
- He conducted an in-depth investigation into the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse; shed light on human smuggling in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, by documenting his first-hand experiences watching the dangerous process of smugglers illegally assisting migrants across the U.S. border; and investigated the large-scale abuse of Muslims in western China.
- Prior to CNN, Matt reported for Philadelphia’s CBS 3, San Antonio’s KSAT and El Paso’s KTSM, and he is the recipient of a Royal Television Society (RTS) Award and multiple Emmy Award nominations.