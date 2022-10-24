Celebrate 30 Years (!) of “The Mighty Ducks” with Team Captain Spirit Jersey from shopDisney

Quack, quack, quack! Disney’s legendary Mighty Ducks film is finally getting some love on shopDisney with an anniversary Spirit Jersey that actually looks like a jersey!

Believe it or not The Mighty Ducks has just approached its 30th anniversary and in true Disney fashion there’s a commemorative jersey to mark the occasion.

has just approached its 30th anniversary and in true Disney fashion there’s a commemorative jersey to mark the occasion. No, it’s not an official team jersey, but rather a Spirit Jersey that closely matches the uniform worn by the team. In fact the inspiration for the shirt is that of Team Captain Charlie Conway!

This front features a small v-neck with laces and the original Ducks logo on the lower middle above a black, purple and yellow stripe. On the left chest it reads “The Mighty Ducks 30″ in gold lettering.

On the back side, in place of a team member’s last name the shirt reads “Quack, Quack, Quack” with a giant “96″ under it in bright yellow. But that’s not all, fans will find the letter “C” (for captain) and the number “96″ on the sleeves.

The Mighty Ducks 30th anniversary Spirit Jersey is available now on shopDisney

The Mighty Ducks 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults

Want More Mighty Ducks?:

Disney+ is into its second season of a spinoff series called The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers that focuses on a new era of hockey loving kids. Emilio Estevez and several of the original cast were featured in the first season!