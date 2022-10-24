Walt Disney Imagineering Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Tam O’Shanter Restaurant with Original Painting

Walt Disney Imagineering is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Tam O'Shanter restaurant with an original painting of Mickey Mouse.

Founded in 1922, “The Tam” was a favorite dining spot of Walt Disney and his staff om the late 20s and 30s.

The restaurant is known for its unique look, with a thatched roof, plaster walls, fireplace and wooden beams and the staff’s signature tartan uniforms.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the restaurant, Imagineer and Executive Creative Designer Chris Turner created the painting above.

The piece was inspired by the dining establishment’s unique design and was presented to the staff of Tam’s this week.

The painting features representations of iconic Disneyland

The piece will have a permanent home in the restaurant, making it the third Disney art piece to do so.

The official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account