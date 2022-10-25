Fall Nights at Aquatica start Saturday October 29th and run through December 17th. Following your fun day at the water park, stay for Saturday movies on the beach and more. Movie viewing is included with the price of admission to Aquatica.

What’s Happening:

Slide into fall at Aquatica Orlando! From thrilling slides like Riptide Race (the world’s tallest dueling racer) to whimsical fun in Walkabout Waters and more, we’ve got splashy surprises for the whole family.

Then stay late for family-friendly movies on the beach! Bring a blanket or sit on one of our beach chairs and enjoy a different movie every weekend.

Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase at Beachside Panini Bistro.

Movie List: